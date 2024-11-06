Pawan Kalyan to visit Delhi today for Key Meeting with Amit Shah

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to visit Delhi today, following a cabinet meeting at the Velagapudi secretariat. He would depart for Gannavaram airport by road, catching a flight to the capital at 3:30 AM, which is expected to land at 5:45 AM.

Upon arriving in Delhi, Kalyan is set to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah between 6:30 and 7:00 AM. The agenda for this crucial meeting includes discussions on various significant issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh, particularly in light of the current political climate.

The Deputy Chief Minister's visit to Delhi has created a buzz in the state's political circles, highlighting the importance of this meeting. In the lead-up to his trip, Kalyan inspected the lands designated for the Saraswati Power Project on Tuesday, announcing that an investigation will be conducted regarding the land acquisition process.

After his discussions with Amit Shah, Pawan Kalyan will make his way to AP Bhavan to spend some time there before returning to Delhi Airport. He is scheduled to land back at Gannavaram Airport at 10:40 PM, from where he will head back to his office in Mangalagiri by road.