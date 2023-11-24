  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan to visit Visakhapatnam today

Pawan Kalyan is all set to visit Visakhapatnam today to extend support to the families of fishermen whose boats were burnt in a fire incident at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. Pawan will provide financial assistance to the victims, offering each family an amount of Rs. 50,000.

The fire broke out in the fishing harbour around midnight on Sunday, quickly spreading from one boat to another. As a result, a significant number of boats were burnt in the incident. The police have been actively investigating the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government has handed over the cheques as part of financial assistance to the fishermen whose boats were gutted in fire. Minister Seediri Appalraju handed over the cheques.

