Live
- Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra
- Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy
- HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe
- Empowering Parents: Navigating Asthma Care For Children
- How AI & ML are empowering graduates in job markets
- Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’
- Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident
- Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled
- ‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist
- Nani’s meteoric rise; shakes box-office with hattrick success
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Urges Citizens to Participate in Vana Mahotsava for a Green Andhra Pradesh
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest Environment and Science and Technology, Shri Pawan Kalyan, has urged the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to view Vana Mahotsava as a vital social responsibility.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest Environment and Science and Technology, Shri Pawan Kalyan, has urged the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to view Vana Mahotsava as a vital social responsibility. He is encouraging participation in the state-wide tree planting program that kicks off on Friday.
In a video message, Kalyan emphasized the importance of enhancing the state's greenery for environmental sustainability. "Currently, Andhra Pradesh has only 29 percent greenery," he stated. "Our coalition government aims to increase the state's green cover to 50 percent through extensive tree planting and a commitment to their care."
The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that, through collective efforts, the entire state could flourish with lush vegetation and contribute to a healthier ecosystem. He called on all residents to join in this mission and take part in the activities planned for Vana Mahotsavam.