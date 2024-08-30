Pawan Kalyan Urges Citizens to Participate in Vana Mahotsava for a Green Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest Environment and Science and Technology, Shri Pawan Kalyan, has urged the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to view Vana Mahotsava as a vital social responsibility. He is encouraging participation in the state-wide tree planting program that kicks off on Friday.

In a video message, Kalyan emphasized the importance of enhancing the state's greenery for environmental sustainability. "Currently, Andhra Pradesh has only 29 percent greenery," he stated. "Our coalition government aims to increase the state's green cover to 50 percent through extensive tree planting and a commitment to their care."

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that, through collective efforts, the entire state could flourish with lush vegetation and contribute to a healthier ecosystem. He called on all residents to join in this mission and take part in the activities planned for Vana Mahotsavam.