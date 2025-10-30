  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan Visits Cyclone-Affected Farmers in Krishna District

Pawan Kalyan Visits Cyclone-Affected Farmers in Krishna District
x
Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, visited the village of Kodur in the Krishna district to inspect the damage caused to crop fields by Cyclone 'Montha'.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, visited the village of Kodur in the Krishna district to inspect the damage caused to crop fields by Cyclone 'Montha'.

During his visit, he engaged in discussions with local farmers to gather information about their losses and challenges.

Kalyan assured the farmers that the government is committed to supporting them in their recovery efforts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick