Pawan Kalyan Visits Cyclone-Affected Farmers in Krishna District
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, visited the village of Kodur in the Krishna district to inspect the damage caused to crop fields by Cyclone 'Montha'.
During his visit, he engaged in discussions with local farmers to gather information about their losses and challenges.
Kalyan assured the farmers that the government is committed to supporting them in their recovery efforts.
