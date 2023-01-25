Pawan Kalyan worshipped goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Kanka Durga Temple and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga here on Wednesday. He offered a saree, bangles and pasupu kunkuma to the presiding deity. Prior to that, he performed special poojas to his election campaign vehicle, Varahi at the tollgate of the Indrakeeladri. Later, he delivered his first key note address from Varahi and stated that the main aim of Varahi is to root out the devil's rule in the state.

Speaking on the ocassion, Varahi's goal is to end the demon rule so that the state would prosper. Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan visited Kanakadurgamma Goddess who was worshiped on Indrakiladri earlier and offered robes to deity on this occasion. Party PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar was with him. They were welcomed by the devasthanam EO Bhramaramba temple. Pawan, who visited the goddess through the antaralaya, performed special pooja to Durgamma. Afterwards Vedic scholars blessed Janasena in the temple premises.