Pawan Kalyan writes to Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, instructs him to oppose the three capitals bill in the assembly

The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who is furious at MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao for supporting the YSRCP government's proposal of three capitals and the amendment of CRDA act had written a letter to him to withdraw his support and advised him to stick to the party line.

In the letter, Pawan Kalyan opined that the party has decided to vote against the government's proposal and asked its MLA to follow the party line. Earlier on Sunday, the MLA has stated that he would vote in support to the decentralisation of development proposed by the YRCP government.

Pawan Kalyan who joined hand with BJP has tweeted denying the YSRCP claims of having Centre's support to shift the capital. Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Rumours being spread by both ruling and opposition that 'Shifting of capital from Amaravati' with the consent of Centre is a lie. We strongly condemn it."

On the other hand, the Assembly session has begun, and the ministers have introduced the AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of all regions bill and repealing of CRDA bill in the house on Monday.