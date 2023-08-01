Pawan Kalyan's BRO movie is a flop: Ambati Rambabu

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu has made sensational allegations against Power Star Pawan Kalyan and his movie "Bro." The minister claimed that the movie has not generated any collections and described it as "utter fluff." He further alleged that if advertisements were not made using the names Rambabu and Shyambabu, another crore rupees could be obtained, and accused Pawan Kalyan is making movies for the package.



In addition, Minister Ambati stated that he will soon make a film about Pawan Kalyan. He mentioned that the film will revolve around four wives teaching a lesson, and several titles have been suggested, including "Nitya Pellikoduku," "Pellilu - Petakulu," "Tali - Egatali," "Bahubarya Praveenudu," "M R O - Marriages, Relationships, Offenders,"

Ambati commented that engaging in both politics and films would lead to failure. He expressed his desire to make a film and shared some details of the story, which revolves around siblings from a good family background becoming celebrities.