  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan's schedule of Bhimavaram to February 21

Pawan Kalyans schedule of Bhimavaram to February 21
x
Highlights

Pawan Kalyan's visit to Bhimavaram, which was initially scheduled for the 20th of this month, has been postponed to the 21st.

Pawan Kalyan's visit to Bhimavaram, which was initially scheduled for the 20th of this month, has been postponed to the 21st. District Chief Secretary Chenamalla Chandrasekhar announced this change in plans during a press conference. He explained that the delay was due to some ongoing meetings in Rajahmundry.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned that Pawan Kalyan, being a local of Bhimavaram, will meet with key leaders from both the Janasena and Telugudesam parties on the rescheduled date. He added that further information regarding Pawan Kalyan's visit will be provided by district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao the following day.

Despite any obstacles or conspiracies, Juttiga Nagaraju, the constituency's in-charge, declared that Pawan Kalyan's visit to

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X