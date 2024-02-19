Live
Pawan Kalyan's schedule of Bhimavaram to February 21
Pawan Kalyan's visit to Bhimavaram, which was initially scheduled for the 20th of this month, has been postponed to the 21st. District Chief Secretary Chenamalla Chandrasekhar announced this change in plans during a press conference. He explained that the delay was due to some ongoing meetings in Rajahmundry.
Chandrasekhar also mentioned that Pawan Kalyan, being a local of Bhimavaram, will meet with key leaders from both the Janasena and Telugudesam parties on the rescheduled date. He added that further information regarding Pawan Kalyan's visit will be provided by district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao the following day.
Despite any obstacles or conspiracies, Juttiga Nagaraju, the constituency's in-charge, declared that Pawan Kalyan's visit to