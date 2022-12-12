Pawan Kalyan's Varahi gets clearance from Telangana Transport dept.

It is known that a vehicle named Varahi is being prepared for the bus yatra led by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. However, there are objections from Andhra Pradesh ruling party leaders on the colour of this vehicle. YCP leaders are questioning how the olive green color applied to military vehicles can be applied to private vehicles. Pawan Kalyan also gave a strong reply to the YSRCP leaders.



In this context, the Varahi vehicle got clearance. Telangana Deputy Transport Commissioner Papa Rao revealed that the Varahi vehicle has all the permissions related to the transport department. He said that Varahi's vehicle registration was completed a week ago and stated that the certificate related to the vehicle body has been examined.

Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Department has allotted number TS 13 EX 8384 to Varahi vehicle.



