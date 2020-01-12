Top
Pawan leaves for New Delhi

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan went to New Delhi on Saturday to meet the senor leaders of the BJP and discuss with them on the State capital shifting controversy.

As per the party sources, he will request the BJP national leadership to conduct an all-party meet.

His Delhi tour assumes political significance as he had already announced that the Centre's intervention was needed to solve the capital controversy.

Pawan reportedly secured appointment of the top BJP leaders.

Pawan also plans to ask the BJP-led NDA government to constitute a committee to solve the capital shifting controversy issue.

