BWSSB seeks permission to cut over 600 trees for STP projects

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has approached the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) seeking approval to fell a total of 615 trees for the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Doddabele and Mallasandra areas, triggering environmental concerns and public scrutiny.

According to officials, the BWSSB has submitted applications to the GBA’s Tree Officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests under the Vrishabhavathi Valley Wastewater Management Project. The proposal includes the construction of two STPs, each with a capacity of 100 million litres per day (MLD), aimed at improving wastewater treatment and reducing pollution in the city’s water bodies.

As per a notification issued on December 24, the Executive Engineer of the wastewater management project informed that permission has been sought to remove 355 trees located within the BWSSB premises at Doddabele for the proposed 100 MLD STP. The notification stated that the GBA forest department has invited objections and suggestions from the public within 10 days from the date of issuance.

A senior GBA official said that the public consultation process is being conducted in accordance with the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976. “Under Section 3(3)(vii) of the Act, suggestions and objections from citizens are being invited. These responses will be placed before the Tree Committee, and further action will be taken based on its recommendations,” the official said.

In a separate but related development, the BWSSB has also submitted a proposal seeking approval to cut 310 trees for another 100 MLD STP at Mallasandra. Officials said both projects are critical components of the city’s long-term sewage and wastewater management strategy, especially in rapidly urbanising outskirts.

Meanwhile, the issue of tree felling has gained added sensitivity following recent actions by the GBA, including demolition drives in certain areas, which have already drawn criticism from residents and civic groups. Environmental activists have expressed concern over the cumulative impact of large-scale tree removal and have urged authorities to explore alternatives such as tree transplantation and redesigning project layouts to minimise ecological damage.

Officials clarified that all procedures mandated by law are being followed and that public participation is an integral part of the decision-making process. Members of the public can submit their objections or suggestions regarding the wastewater management projects directly to the Executive Engineer at [email protected]. Responses can also be sent within 10 days to the Deputy Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer, GBA, NR Square, Bengaluru–560002, or via email at [email protected]. The final decision on the tree-felling proposals will be taken after reviewing public feedback and the Tree Committee’s report.