Pawan narrates his work as Pithapuram MLA

Mangalagiri : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared his achievements on X in the last six-and-a-half months after he took charge as the minister for panchayat raj.

Expressing New Year greetings to the people, Pawan elaborated on the work he has done as the MLA of Pithapuram. The decision to establish Pithapuram Area Development Authority has been taken. Efforts are on to develop the 30-bed hospital into a 110-bed hospital and administrative sanction has been granted to provide staff and infrastructure at a cost of Rs 39.75 crore.

A marriage function hall would be built by the TTD at a cost of Rs 2 crore for the benefit of poor people to conduct marriages. Works worth Rs 72 lakh has been undertaken to solve the drink-ing water problem at Gollaprolu to repair pipeline and motors. Students of 32 schools were distributed sports kits to encourage them to join sports.

Civil assistant surgeon, medical officer, three staffnurses and a general duty attender were appointed at the community health centre to provide quality medical care to people. Likewise, a new X-Ray unit was also set up.

ORWO plant was repaired at RRBHR College at Pithapuram to provide protected drinking wa-ter to the students. Efforts are on to solve the long-standing dumping yard problem at Gollaprolu by selecting a permanent dumping yard.

Temporarily, the 1.5 acre dumping yard was reduced to 0.25 acre and the surrounding area was cleaned. The CC road was being built to reach Gollaprolu primary health centre. An RO plant has been established with Rs 4 lakh CSR funds at Gollaprolu upper primary school and pending work at Gollaprolu MPP School has been completed with Rs 1.75 lakh CSR funds. An RO plant at a cost of Rs 2 lakh was set up at the girls’ welfare hostel at Chebrolu.

Pawan Kalyan appealed to people to extend the same love and affection towards him.