Pawan orders push to boost tribal livelihoods

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan directed officials to draw up a comprehensive strategy to improve the living standards of tribal communities dependent on forest-based livelihoods, stressing that the administration must focus on expanding income opportunities and eliminating unemployment among tribal youth.

Reviewing development issues with officials of Alluri Sitarama Raju district through a teleconference on Saturday from the Secretariat, Pawan Kalyan issued a series of instructions aimed at strengthening both economic activity and market access in tribal areas.

He called for an integrated plan to enhance livelihood opportunities, including scaling up the production and marketing of tribal goods. Increased market linkages, he said, were essential for raising household incomes.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that promoting eco-tourism in the region could generate substantial employment and serve as a long-term revenue stream for local communities.

Pawan Kalyan also urged officials to ensure that youth unemployment in tribal belts is addressed through targeted interventions. As part of this effort, he suggested encouraging the shooting of films and television serials in the district, saying such activity could create additional job avenues and bring visibility to the region.

He further instructed officials to integrate horticultural crops with employment guarantee programmes to deliver tangible results for tribal farmers. Strengthening the administrative machinery to support families relying on forest produce, he said, must be treated as a priority.