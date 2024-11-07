Pawan purchases 12 more acres in Pithapuram

Kakinada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has purchased another piece of 12 acre land in his Assembly constituency Pithapuram in the district.

AP Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Thota Sudheer completed registration formalities for the land in Illindrada on behalf of Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday.

This is the third piece of land purchased by the Jana Sena Party leader in the constituency since assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister following the victory of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance in June.

The actor-turned-politician purchased two parcels of land measuring 1.44 acre and 2.08 acre in Bhogapuram and Illindrada revenue limits during July.

With the latest purchase, Pawan Kalyan now owns 15.52 acre in the constituency.

During his election campaign, Pawan promised Pithapuram voters that he would build a house and reside there. Locals are expressing joy over his recent purchase of land in the area, showing his commitment to the promise.

With Pawan Kalyan purchasing land in Pithapuram, prices for agricultural and residential lands in the constituency have surged. Several Jana Sena leaders and Pawan Kalyan’s fans are also buying properties in the area, boosting activity in the real estate sector.

The Jana Sena chief is planning to build a house and camp office on the 12 acre purchased on Tuesday. During the election campaign, he had told people that if elected, he would build a house in the constituency.

In an apparent move to counter his political rivals who branded him an outsider for the constituency, Pawan Kalyan had promised that he would actually reside in the town to be close to the people and work for their development.

During an earlier visit to the constituency, Pawan Kalyan ad declared that he would stay away from film shoots for three months. He stated that whenever possible, he would give one or two days for film shoots.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the people of Pithapuram have given him strength to have a say in national politics.