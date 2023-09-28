Pawan questions govt silence on atrocities on women

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the ruling party and the AP Women’s Commission for maintaining stoic silence over the atrocities being committed on women across the state. He said in a statement here on Wednesday that neither the Chief Minister nor the home minister or the state Women’s Commission have reacted to the brutal murder of an Intermediate student in Chittoor district. Moreover, the police department is trying to dilute the seriousness of the case by stating that it was death under suspicious circumstances. The powers-that-be should understand the agony of the parents of the girl.

Likewise, the gang rape of a Dalit girl by minor boys in Lotugedda in Vizianagaram district is also very disturbing. “It appears that there is no safety for girl children in the state,” he said.

Pawan said that it is a fact that there is no safety and security for women and girls in the state. The police force, which should tackle such violators with an iron hand, is not given free hand by the ruling administration. The ‘Disha’ police stations are not of much help in protecting the girls. It is clear that the YSRCP government is not serious about protecting the girls, he said.