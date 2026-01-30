Pawan remarks on adulterated laddu baseless: Ambati

Guntur: Former minister Ambati Rambabu said that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s statements on the adulterated laddu were nothing but baseless allegations. Using the Lord as a shield to spread lies is an immoral act, he remarked.

He added that it is not righteous to use Lord Venkateswara, regarded as the deity of Kali Yuga, for political purposes. Addressing the media here on Thursday, he made sharp remarks saying Pawan Kalyan lacks wisdom and simply believes in whatever Chandrababu Naidu says.

He alleged that when Chandrababu speaks, Pawan Kalyan blindly obeys He pointed out that since the investigation was conducted under Supreme Court directions, the truth came out that there was no animal fat mixed in the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.