Pawan threatens ‘Yogi’ treatment to YSRCP leaders

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday issued a stern warning to YSRCP leaders, saying their conduct would not be tolerated and that those who crossed limits could face firm action on the lines of the governance model followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Amarajeevi Jaladhara drinking water grid project at Peravali in East Godavari district, Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on what he described as threats, abusive language and intimidation by certain YSRCP leaders. He cautioned them against attempting to create fear among officials and the public.

“You did not frighten me even when you were in power. I fought your excesses even then. Now you say you will kill us if you come to power. Do you have any shame in speaking like that? You say you will jail contractors if you return to power and threaten officials,” he said. Asserting that he was not intimidated, Pawan added, “Pawan Kalyan is not afraid of such threats. Officials are scared because goons stand behind you. If such goons are given shock treatment like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does, they will collapse. If the alliance parties take a strong political decision, think about what will happen to you.”

He warned that indiscipline and lawlessness would invite serious consequences and accused some leaders of indulging in divisive politics. Referring to incidents in Pithapuram, he alleged attempts to provoke caste tensions among school children. “Such acts are shameful. Even strong Naxal movements collapsed when governments acted decisively. If a firm political decision is taken, imagine the fate of these hired rowdies,” he said.

Pawan said he had exercised restraint several times only in the interest of the state’s future. “Because I restrained myself, we were able to take up programmes like Palle Panduga 1.0, lay 4,000 kilometre CC roads, build one lakh farm ponds, construct 22,500 mini Gokulams and support horticulture crops over 10,000 acres. I reduced myself to strengthen the state, and that is why development is possible today,” he said.

Responding to allegations that he had sold seats in the past, Pawan Kalyan dismissed them outright. “I stepped back only for the people and for the state’s interest,” he said, adding that leaders such as Burgula Ramakrishna Rao and Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who fought for Telugu self-respect, were his inspiration. He said three parties had come together to ensure that Andhra Pradesh, which had already suffered due to bifurcation, would not face further losses.

Expressing anguish over the neglect of historical figures, Pawan said there was hardly any visible statue of Potti Sriramulu. “He was the first to speak about the self-respect of Telugu people. We confined such a great leader to a single district,” he said, recalling how Dokka Seethamma fed the hungry without caste distinctions.

Turning to the project, Pawan Kalyan said groundwater in the combined Godavari districts had become polluted, forcing people to buy drinking water despite living near the Godavari river. “That is why we took up this water grid project to provide clean drinking water. Our final goal is to quench the thirst of 1.2 crore people,” he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the project and directing officials to complete it by 2027. He said Rs 7,910 crore was being spent across five districts under the Amarajeevi Jaladhara initiative.

Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju termed the foundation-laying a welcome step, while tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh said the project would supply drinking water to 68 lakh people across 23 constituencies in five districts within two years. He criticised the previous government for delays, alleging that central funds were not properly utilised.

Several ministers, public representatives and officials attended the programme, during which Pawan Kalyan and others visited a photo gallery detailing the project.