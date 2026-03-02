Adluri inaugurates Indiramma houses; assures DBT to poor

Karimnagar: Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, Minorities Welfare, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar on Sunday inaugurated an Indiramma house sanctioned to Tandra Rajitha and Gangaiah at Gopalpet village in Dharmaram mandal, reiterating the government’s commitment to transparency in the implementation of welfare schemes. Addressing villagers after the inauguration, the Minister stated that payments under the Indiramma Housing Scheme were being credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, eliminating the role of middlemen. He said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, remained dedicated to ensuring that all eligible poor families across the State received the benefits of welfare programmes without any irregularities.

Lakshman Kumar informed that 24 houses had been sanctioned to Gopalpet village, of which seven were nearing completion, while the remaining houses were at various stages of construction. He emphasised that bill payments under the housing scheme were being processed withcomplete transparency and transferred directly to beneficiaries to prevent any scope for intermediaries. The Minister further announced that another 2,000 Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to the constituency in March. He assured that every eligible poor family would be provided housing under the scheme in a phased manner.

Later, he participated in the 20th annual celebrations of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in the village. He was accorded a warm reception by villagers and temple priests and offered special prayers at the shrine. On the occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the development of the temple. In addition, Lakshman Kumar declared Rs 5 lakh each for the construction of a new building for the Padmashali Seva Sangham and for the SC Community Hall in Gopalpet. He also directed the Dharmaram Tahsildar to initiate land acquisition for the construction of a warehouse for local women’s self-help groups.