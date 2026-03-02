Bandi releases Rs 10 lakh incentive to two gram panchayats in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday released financial incentives of Rs 10 lakh each to two gram panchayats in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency that had unanimously elected BJP-supported sarpanch candidates in the previous local body elections.

Fulfilling his earlier assurance, the Minister sanctioned the funds from his MPLADS allocation to Pechupalli village in Ganneruvaram mandal and Vijayanagar Colony in Koheda mandal. Both panchayats had unanimously elected BJP-backed sarpanches. During his visit to the villages, he handed over copies of the fund release circulars to the respective sarpanches in the presence of local residents and party workers.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised in Vijayanagar Colony, Bandi Sanjay stated that he would continue to secure additional funds from the Centre for the development of villages. He asserted that criticism regarding the quantum of funds brought to the constituency would not deter him, emphasising that his primary objective remained rural development. He reiterated that the development of villages was essential for the overall progress of the State and assured all necessary support for the welfare of the people.

The Union Minister also criticised the Congress government in the State, alleging that it had failed to release the promised incentive of Rs 10 lakh each to unanimously elected gram panchayats. He pointed out that 1,203 gram panchayats across the State were elected unanimously and that Rs 120.30 crore would be required to fulfil the commitment. However, he alleged that not a single rupee had been disbursed so far. Further targeting the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, he claimed that assurances regarding incentives to unanimously elected panchayats had not been honoured in the past either. He accused successive State governments of neglecting rural local bodies and demanded that the present dispensation clarify the delay in releasing the incentive funds.

Bandi Sanjay maintained that the Centre had sanctioned funds in phases amounting to nearly Rs 1,000 crore for panchayat development, but alleged that the State government had not extended adequate financial assistance for rural development works.

BJP Ganneruvaram mandal president Tipparti Nikesh and a large number of party workers attended the programme.