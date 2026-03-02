Senior cleric Ayatollah Arafi succeeds Khamenei

Tehran: Iran has appointed senior cleric Ayatollah Arafi as the jurist member of its temporary Leadership Council following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

The appointment occurred on Sunday, as reported by the ISNA news agency. Arafi, a cleric and member of the Guardian Council, joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on the council, which handles the Supreme Leader's duties until the Assembly of Experts selects a successor. State media repeated the announcement, noting Arafi's role in the interim body.