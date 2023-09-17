Live
- Hyderabad: Maha builders hail BRS government for fast pace of growth in Telangana State
- Hyderabad: It pains to see continuous vilification of Nizam, says great grandson Mir Osman Ali Khan
- TDP women activists take out rally, demand release of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 17 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 17, 2023
- Three dead after a bike collides a lorry in Prakasam
- 38,534 women receive Rs 57.51 cr in erstwhile Krishna district
- Arogya Suraksha to serve as health radar: Rajini
- What has changed in Iran since Mahsa Amini's death
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
Just In
Pawan to apprise Shah about tie-up with TDP
The single-point agenda before Jana Sena is to see that YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is sent out.
Vijayawada: The single-point agenda before Jana Sena is to see that YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is sent out. Party senior leader Nadendla Manohar will be the coordination chairman for working out modalities of alliance with TDP, thundered Pawan Kalyan at party extended executive meeting on Saturday.
Pawan Kalyan said Jana Sena is part of the NDA and we are not coming out of NDA at national level. Hence it not only needs to enter Assembly but also needs to send MPs to Parliament.
He said he will be going to Delhi soon to meet Amit Shah and explain why he made the declaration of having electoral alliance with TDP. He said he will explain how and why he was stopped on highway while he was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.
Pawan said that the decision of Jana Sena to join hands with TDP has been accepted by the people and it was necessity to pack off YSRCP and its leader whose mental status was not proper. “It is called madness,” he added.
Pawan said he will also explain to Amit Shah how trees are cut, roads are barricaded with curtains, shops, and educational institutions are closed whenever Jagan goes on district tours.Continued on Page 5