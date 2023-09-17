Pawan to apprise Shah about tie-up with TDP

Vijayawada: The single-point agenda before Jana Sena is to see that YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is sent out. Party senior leader Nadendla Manohar will be the coordination chairman for working out modalities of alliance with TDP, thundered Pawan Kalyan at party extended executive meeting on Saturday.

Pawan Kalyan said Jana Sena is part of the NDA and we are not coming out of NDA at national level. Hence it not only needs to enter Assembly but also needs to send MPs to Parliament.

He said he will be going to Delhi soon to meet Amit Shah and explain why he made the declaration of having electoral alliance with TDP. He said he will explain how and why he was stopped on highway while he was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

Pawan said that the decision of Jana Sena to join hands with TDP has been accepted by the people and it was necessity to pack off YSRCP and its leader whose mental status was not proper. “It is called madness,” he added.

Pawan said he will also explain to Amit Shah how trees are cut, roads are barricaded with curtains, shops, and educational institutions are closed whenever Jagan goes on district tours.Continued on Page 5