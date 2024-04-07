Pawan to conduct Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra in Anakapalli from today

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is set to embark on a visit to Anakapalli district on Sunday as part of his Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra. The visit will see Pawan Kalyan and his team arriving at a helipad in a private layout near Anakapalli DIET College at 3.30 pm via helicopter.

Following their arrival, a road show will be conducted in a Varahi vehicle through various key intersections including the NTR statue intersection, Fish market, small four road intersection, Kanyakaparameshwari junction, and Velpula street, culminating at the Nehru chowk junction on the ring road. At 4 o'clock, Pawan Kalyan will address the gathered crowd from the Varahi vehicle at the Nehru Chowk intersection.



The Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra will then move on to Elamanchili on Monday, where Pawan Kalyan will continue to engage with the local community, delivering speeches and participating in meetings. The yatra will further extend to Pithapuram on Tuesday, where Pawan will take part in Ugadi celebrations.