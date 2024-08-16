Pawan upbeat on bright future for AP

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed the government’s commitment to foster peace and security in the state, creating a drug-free Andhra Pradesh and ensuring economic growth for all citizens.

He stated that the government is determined to make Andhra Pradesh a haven for investments and assured the people that the responsibilities entrusted to the government are being carried out with utmost sincerity, and they are committed to fulfilling the people’s trust.

The Deputy Chief minister addressed the 78th Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday. He hoisted national flag and inspected guard of honour.

In his speech, he highlighted the significant role played by the Kakinada district in India’s freedom struggle. He recalled the historical events such as the 1923 Congress session in Kakinada, the Salt Satyagraha led by coastal villagers, and the revolutionary activities of Prativadi Bhayankara Achari, known as the ‘Andhra Bhagat Singh.’

Pawan paid tribute to the freedom fighters and urged the nation to unite in their footsteps. He also mentioned the state government’s significant increase in social security pensions for 28 categories of people. The Deputy CM commended the government employees dedicated to distributing pensions door-to-door. He also highlighted the implementation of the midday meal scheme in schools in the name of Dokka Seethamma. He announced the reopening of Anna Canteens offering meals for Rs 5.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed to the government’s efforts to revive the construction sector through the implementation of the free sand policy. He also announced plans to allotment of residential plots of 3 cents in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas for the poor.

He mentioned the disbursement of Rs 3,961 crore in crop loans and the provision of 100 quintals of seeds to farmers affected by heavy rains at 80 per cent subsidy. Additionally, he highlighted the first instalment of Rs 25.17 crore transferred to 1.25 lakh farmers under the PM Kisan scheme.

He emphasised the state government’s focus on strengthening the panchayat raj system by providing financial support and respect to the Sarpanch system, along with funds for Independence Day celebrations in panchayats.

Pawan also stressed the government’s commitment to providing safe drinking water to every household through the installation of water taps. He criticised the previous government’s inadequate utilisation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, having spent only Rs 4,000 crore out of the Rs 27,000 crore allocation. To address this, a 12-point Pulse Survey has been initiated to review the state’s water supply situation.

He urged the people to reduce plastic usage and referred to the scientific efforts to protect the eroding Uppada coast with the help of national and international experts. He said plans were afoot to establish an airstrip or airport near Tuni, which would aid in the development of the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Industrial Corridor.

The Deputy Chief Minister honoured the widows of soldiers who laid down their lives in battle. Among those recognised were Mani Ratnakumari, wife of K Bhaskar, who died in the 1971 war, and Jyothi Padma, wife of P Srinivas Rao, who was killed during Operation Meghdoot in 2004. Pawan Kalyan paid tribute to the sacrifices of these brave soldiers on this occasion.