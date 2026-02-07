Pawan urges devotees to uphold dharma amid Tirupati laddu row

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday called upon people to act as conscious guardians of dharma.

In the wake of the controversy over alleged adulteration of ghee used for making sacred Tirupati laddu, the Jana Sena leader reminded Hindus of their dharmic responsibility.

“Every devotee carries a Dharmic responsibility! Let us come out of the slumber and convenience of an average Hindu mind, where there is a fear of God and respect for faith. “However, when someone desecrates Hindu Gods or mocks our Dharma, we often feel hurt in private, leave it to karma, and move on. This must change,” Pawan Kalyan said in a post on ‘X’.

“Though we may be divided by caste, creed, region, and language, the Dharma is one and the gods remain the same. It is indeed our duty to voice our pain when our Dharma and faith are deliberately mocked with malicious intent. Silence in such moments weakens the collective conscience,” he said. “Beyond being devotees, we must also act as conscious guardians of our faith. Protecting Hindu Dharma does not mean being against other faiths. It simply means safeguarding one’s own,” added the actor-politician.

He used the hashtags ‘no ghee in TTD laddu’ and ‘Sanatana Dharma Raksha Board’.

Pawan Kalyan along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state BJP president P V N Madhav and several ministers had addressed a joint press conference on Thursday. They denied that the CBI’s SIT gave the previous Andhra government the clean chit in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case and accused it of committing a grave sin.