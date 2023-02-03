Pawan urges DGP to provide security to Anam

Nellore: Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan said director general of police (DGP) should take the responsibility of protecting the life of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. In a press release on Thursday, he said there have been situations in Andhra Pradesh where the legislators themselves fear for their lives. Venkatagiri MLA and former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is worried about his life, and the politics of vengeance in the state has reached peak, he said.

If Ramanarayana Reddy, who has a long political career and is known to be a dignified politician, is fearing for his life, what about other public representatives, Pawan Kalyan asked.

He said expressing his views on the style of functioning seems to be crime of Ramanarayana Reddy in the eyes of ruling party leaders. The security personnel assigned to him have also been reduced which is pathetic, he said. Pawan said the state DGP should take the responsibility of protecting the life of Ramanarayana Reddy by giving him adequate protection.

He warned that if the DGP does not take responsibility in this regard, he will write to the Union home ministry and explain to the prevailing environment of insecurity in the state.