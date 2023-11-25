Pawan vows support to fisherfolk, hands over aid

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the hefty amount spent on building Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s palace at Rushikonda would have improved the lives of 10,000 fishermen families if it was spent on them.

After handing over cheques of Rs 50,000 each on Friday to the fishermen who lost their boats in the recent fire incident at the Fishing Harbour, Pawan Kalyan said despite YSRCP stopping him from visiting Visakhapatnam every time he planned to do so, he said he still came to be part of the fishermen’s struggle and share their sorrows.

“I don’t know why the YSRCP is scared of the JSP. I have always considered fishermen as my family and did not reach out to them in times of distress aiming for any vote bank,” he made it clear.

Under the YSRCP rule, Pawan Kalyan said, the presence of malcontents has increased and there is a serious lack of security at the Fishing Harbour. “Only four months people have to bear with YSRCP’s rule. JSP will take the responsibility of providing security to the Fishing Harbour once it comes to power and will work towards creating our own jetties like Gujarat and Kerala,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the JSP-TDP alliance would win in the forthcoming elections, he appealed to the fishermen community to give JSP a decade so that the party would bring in the much-required change in the state. “However, this time, I don’t want to take any chances with the YSRCP and work towards winning the elections with not less than 25,000 majority for each candidate,” he stated.

JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar mentioned that Pawan Kalyan came into politics without expecting any post and to serve the people. “The state government failed to support tenant farmers in AP. It is the JSP that came to the rescue of them and gave them financial support,” he said.