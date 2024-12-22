Pawan vows to lay roads to remote tribal villages

Paderu (ASR district): In a significant announcement aimed at improving infrastructure in tribal areas, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan pledged to ensure road connectivity to every remote village in the state, eliminating the need for people to carry patients for miles on dolis. He visited Ballagaruvu village under Penukota gram panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday. He launches several road projects here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM highlighted that over 90 per cent of the villages in the district are tribal habitations. He promised road connectivity to every village with a population exceeding 100, a revision of the previous requirement of 250 residents.

This change, he said, was made after discussions between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pawan Kalyan assured that, like a mission, the government would con-struct roads in phases with an investment of Rs 2,869 crore to address the hardships of tribal commu-nities.

The Deputy CM stated that the 19 roads inaugurated on Saturday would benefit around 4,500 people, with an additional Rs 250 crore to be allocated for road projects in January.

He promised to bring tribal grievances to the government’s attention and work towards their resolution. He also announced plans to improve tribal livelihoods by providing marketing facilities for locally grown coffee and millets, promoting tourism, and offering skill development training for tribal youth to create employment opportunities.

Urging the tribal population to abandon ganja cultivation, Pawan Kalyan advocated for alternative crops to ensure economic growth. He reiterated the government’s goal of making the Alluri Agency district ganja-free. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of sincere efforts by officials to accelerate re-gional development.

Responding to local demands, the Deputy CM agreed to establish a junior college in Ananthagiri mandal and assured the distribution of land titles through a special adalat led by the district collector. He also promised increased financial assistance for housing construction, exceeding the current provision.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in driving development, Pawan Kalyan interacted with villagers to understand their problems. He also reviewed various welfare and development initiatives displayed at departmental stalls during his visit.

MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Madugula), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi), Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (Yelamanchili), RTC director Nimma Gangudora, and others participated.