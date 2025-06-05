Pawan vows to provide efficient governance

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan marked the first anniversary of the NDA coalition’s historic victory, emphasising that it was a day to honour the people’s mandate. He highlighted that June 4, 2024, stands as a significant date in India’s political history.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, the Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister stated that the past year signifies the culmination of the people’s verdict and consciousness. He noted that it’s been a year since the preservation of democracy and the NDA coalition’s historic triumph, alongside the Jana Sena Party’s 100% strike rate success.

Pawan described June 4, 2024, as the day people, through their vote, ousted five years of anarchic rule and shattered autocratic, feudalistic strongholds, thereby ushering in the preservation of democracy.

He attributed this historic victory to the unwavering leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of a new India leading the nation towards development; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s four-and-a-half decades of political experience and resilience in the public sphere despite numerous challenges; and the fighting spirit of Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas who have endured a decade of struggles and atrocities, standing as a bulwark.

He also credited the Jana Sena Party’s resolve to bring about systemic change, with the people standing by its side. He affirmed that the mandate given by the people has been taken as a responsibility. The government is committed to rectifying past mistakes and building a golden future for generations to come. The Deputy CM stated that the ‘Jana Sena Party - TDP – BJP’ coalition government will deliver public administration with a unified plan, transcending politics and solely focused on the aspirations of the Andhra people to lead the State towards ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ and become a key partner in ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude, stating, “In the coming days, we aim to provide even more efficient governance and work with greater responsibility to achieve welfare. I wholeheartedly thank the Jana Sainiks, Veera Mahilas, TDP and BJP workers and the leaders of all three partes who played a crucial role in this victory.”

On Wednesday morning, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh visited Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan at the State Secretariat to extend their greetings and share in the joy of the coalition’s resounding victory in the general elections one year ago.