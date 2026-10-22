Centre directs private satellite TV channels to adhere to programme code

The Central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the private satellite television channels to follow the Programme Code without fail. The ministry warned that any violation could result in legal action under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The ministry instructed that discussions and panel debates on television shall not be a forum for comments on issues leading to religious hatred or anti-national tendencies. Channels were also advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and asked to exercise restraint in portrayal of crime and violence.

Channels can make use of artificial intelligence to help with news, graphics, and virtual presentations but should not distort the truth or credibility.

Victims of any kind of sexual crime must not be identified on air, and channels are only supposed to use the official maps of India issued by the Survey of India.

The ministry also asked channels to take steps to improve the editorial control of news from reporting to broadcast and train their staff regarding the guidelines.