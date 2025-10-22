Pawan’s orders to DGP on playing card clubs put govt in spotlight

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stirred political and administrative attention by directly instructing AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to probe allegations of illegal playing card clubs operating across the State. He said that some influential individuals were running these clubs and allegedly handing over portions of their monthly earnings to authorities.

In a statement on X, the Deputy CM flagged complaints received by his office from various districts about the operation of these illegal playing cards centres. The Deputy CM office tagged the Chief Minister’s office, AP police, PIB India, I&PR AP, and PIB Vijayawada.

When asked about this by reporters, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha appeared embarrassed and did not answer, highlighting the unexpected nature of the Deputy CM’s intervention. While law and order is constitutionally under the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan’s direct instructions to the State DGP have drawn immediate attention and political debate.

The Deputy CM’s office emphasized that operating or promoting playing cards centers, online or offline, is a punishable offense under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974. Pawan Kalyan has ordered a thorough investigation to verify allegations, collect evidence, and provide a detailed report from the DGP, including if any actions already taken by police authorities.

The DGP has been instructed to submit the findings in a structured format to ensure accountability and transparency. This unprecedented intervention by the Deputy CM sparked widespread discussion about governance, law enforcement, and political dynamics in the state.