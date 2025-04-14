  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan’s wife gets her head tonsured

Pawan’s wife gets her head tonsured
x
Highlights

Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva offered prayers to Varaha Swamy in Tirumala and tonsured her head on Sunday.

Tirumala: Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva offered prayers to Varaha Swamy in Tirumala and tonsured her head on Sunday.

She will have Lord Venkateswara darshan on Monday morning, as a mark of gratitude to Lord venkateswara for saving her son. It may be noted here that the Deputy CM’s son, who was studying in Singapore, was injured in a fire accident in the school and recovered after treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick