Just In
Pay spl attention to critical polling centres: SP Siddharth
Jammalamadugu (YSR district): District SP Siddharth Kaushal gave directives to police officers and staff of Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections, here on Sunday. Addressing them at Dalmia prison hall, he emphasised the importance of performing duties in a planned manner to maintain a free and peaceful atmosphere during elections.
He urged special attention to be given to critical polling centres and areas and ordered strict action against individuals attempting to influence voters with alcohol or cash and instructed heightened surveillance on potential troublemakers and rowdy elements.
The meeting was attended by Special Enforcement Bureau Additional SP Venkatramudu, Jammalamadugu DSP Dr TD Yashwant, Probationary DSP Srikanth, SB Inspector G Raju, Election Cell Inspector Syed Hasham, CIs, SIs, Sector Police Officers, Special Branch and police personnel.
In a separate event, SP Siddharth Kaushal visited Chinnakomerla, a critical village in Jammalamadugu constituency and assured residents that police department would support them in ensuring a fair and secure voting process. He urged them not to succumb to any form of intimidation or coercion.