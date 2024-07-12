Payyavula assumes office, releases Rs 250 cr to local bodies

Vijayawada:TDP senior leader Payyavula Keshav assumed charge as minister for finance and legislative affairs amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by priests at the Secretariat on Thursday. The minister made his first signature on the file releasing Rs 250 crore 15th Finance Commission funds to local bodies. He said the funds were released as per the promise made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during elections.

Principal secretary, finance, Peeyush Kumar, secretaries K V V Satyanarayana, Janaki, Vinaychand, chief commissioner, state taxes, Girija Shankar, special secretaryl, finance K Adinarayana and others greeted the minister.