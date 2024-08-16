Payyavula promises to develop district on all fronts

Anantapur: Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav hoisted the national flag at police parade grounds here on Thursday. Earlier, he received the guard of honour.

On this occasion, the Minister paid rich tributes to all freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the cause of India’s independence.

Addressing the gathering, Payyavula Keshav promised to keep the district on a high pedestal and strive for its overall development. He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is providing a balanced governance including creation of wealth, ushering in development of the State and implementation of welfare schemes. The CM started implementing the promises given to the public from day one onwards after he took oath as the CM, he added, reminding that Naidu had signed files relating to mega DSC, scrapping land titling act, NTR Bharosa pensions, Anna canteens and Skill development.

He stressed that CM Naidu made it a point to implement Super Six promises made to people including disbursal of pension of Rs 4,000 and implementation of 11 categories of social security pensions by virtually doubling payments on an unprecedented scale. Under the new sand policy, sand is supplied to people free of cost except transport cost payment.

Minister Keshav congratulated district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, calling him young and dynamic and striving to develop

the district. MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, SP KV Murali Krishna, MLA Daggubati Prasad and district officials participated. Students of government schools presented several cultural programmes.