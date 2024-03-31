Live
PCC Delegate Satish Raya Appointed as State Youth Congress Spokesperson
In a significant development within the Congress party, PCC Delegate Satish Raya has been appointed as the State Youth Congress Spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh. This decision comes as part of the party's efforts to empower and encourage the youth to take on more active roles within the political sphere.
The announcement was made by State Youth Congress President Lakkaraju Rama Rao, State Congress General Secretary Gauthu Satyendra, and Eluru District Congress President Rajanala Rammohan Rao. The appointment was met with gratitude and thanks from Satish Raya, who expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve in this important position.
Satish Rayala also thanked the General Secretaries of Youth Congress Kolli Ram Suri Reddy, as well as other party leaders Ramsingh, Pawan, and Dilip for their support and encouragement. He highlighted the importance of youth engagement within the Congress party and expressed his commitment to working diligently in his new role.
The appointment of Satish Raya as the State Youth Congress Spokesperson reflects the party's ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for growth and leadership. With this move, the Congress party aims to further strengthen its youth wing and pave the way for a brighter future for young leaders within the organization.