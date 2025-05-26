PD Act invoked against 4 accused

Guntur: Guntur District SP S Satish Kumar invoked PD Act against four accused-- Manoj, Sai Sambasiva Rao, Gopi and Vijaya Babu-- for involving illegal transport of drugs, theft cases, rapes and other crimes.

They have been shifted to Rajahmundry Central jail. In a statement, he warned that he will take stern action against those involved in anti-social activities and create law and order problems.