PD Act invoked against 4 accused

Guntur District SP S Satish Kumar invoked PD Act against four accused-- Manoj, Sai Sambasiva Rao, Gopi and Vijaya Babu-- for involving illegal transport of drugs, theft cases, rapes and other crimes.
Guntur: Guntur District SP S Satish Kumar invoked PD Act against four accused-- Manoj, Sai Sambasiva Rao, Gopi and Vijaya Babu-- for involving illegal transport of drugs, theft cases, rapes and other crimes.
They have been shifted to Rajahmundry Central jail. In a statement, he warned that he will take stern action against those involved in anti-social activities and create law and order problems.
