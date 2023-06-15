PD Act will be invoked against those supplying spurious seeds: Nara Lokesh

Kadirinaidu Palle(SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that his party would invoke Preventive Detection Act (PD Act) against those selling or supplying spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Before launching his Yuva Galam padayatra on Wednesday, the TDP leader along with TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Venkatagiri YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy participated in an interactive programme with the farmers of Marripadu mandal at Kadirinaidu Palle campsite on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh pointed out that supply of spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides was one of the main reasons for farmers incurring huge losses in cultivation.

The TDP leader has recalled that one farmer in Jammalamadugu mandal in YSR district incurred Rs 10 lakh loss following poor yield due to use of spurious seeds. Lambasting the YSRCP government for its failure to check the supply of spurious seeds, he said it was remaining a silent spectator even as the farmers were suffering severe losses. He alleged that Nandyal YSRCP MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy was facing charges of supplying spurious seeds.

He said the TDP check the menace by invoking the PD Act against those who supply and sell spurious seeds, fertilisers and insecticides.

Lokesh stressed the need for establishing local market yards for chilli farmers to prevent them from going all the way to Guntur Mirchi Yard to sell their produce.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government for totally neglecting the agriculture sector, he said the debt burden on each farmer has gone up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Once the TDP returns to power, drip irrigation equipment would be supplied to farmers at 90 per cent subsidy, he assured.

Stressing the need for diversification of crops, the TDP leader urged the farmers of dry land areas to concentrate on horticulture cultivation as it would help them earn profits.

Stating that former agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was responsible in introducing horticulture cultivation in AP, Lokesh said that supply of horticulture plants free of cost would be considered.

He criticised former Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav for his failure to complete a single project during his tenure. He said Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy does not bother about farmers’ problems he is busy appearing before the CBI in documents theft case.

He assured that he would take the responsibility of completing the Somasila High Level Canal project and initiate steps for paying compensation to the Somasila Project displaced families.