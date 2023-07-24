  • Menu
Peace rally with candles to protest the Manipur incident

The Congress party organized a peace rally with candles at Rajamahendravaram on Monday night to protest against the atrocities committed against women in Manipur.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Congress party organized a peace rally with candles at Rajamahendravaram on Monday night to protest against the atrocities committed against women in Manipur. PCC Secretary Mulla Madhav led the demonstration. A rally was held from Ganesh Chowk to the Zampeta Gandhi statue with candles and black ribbons tied around the mouth.

Speaking on this occasion, Madhav said that terrible incidents have been taking place in Manipur for the last three months. However, the central government is negligent towards the welfare of the people there. He criticized that the perpetrators of the carnage were not severely punished. Mulla Madhav demanded immediate execution of the miscreants who insulted and raped women, sacking the Manipur government and imposing the President's rule, he demanded.

PCC Organizing Secretary B. Ranga Rao, Joint Secretary Katam Ravi, District Youth Congress General Secretary M. Satyanarayana, NSUI leaders Hemant, G Sudhakar, A. Vijayalakshmi, and many female students participated.

