Live
- Bengaluru Suburban Railway: Approval for Phase 2 of additional 452 km sought from Railways Ministry
- LGM - Let's Get Married' Showcases Bondings & Relations In An Entertaining Manner - Producer Sakshi Dhoni
- Life threat to judges Police lookout for fugitive
- Waterfall tourism State gives a stern warning but then
- Kumaraswamy’s Singapore Trip Raises Speculations of BJP-JDS Alliance
- Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament -2023 launched
- Initiatives of IIT Hyderabad towards the Implementation of NEP
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
- KCR gives a big Surprise to " Birthday Boy" KTR
- Don't vote for Jagan Former MP Harsh Kumar's Call to Dalits
Just In
Bengaluru Suburban Railway: Approval for Phase 2 of additional 452 km sought from Railways Ministry
LGM - Let's Get Married' Showcases Bondings & Relations In An Entertaining Manner - Producer Sakshi Dhoni
Life threat to judges Police lookout for fugitive
Waterfall tourism State gives a stern warning but then
Kumaraswamy’s Singapore Trip Raises Speculations of BJP-JDS Alliance
Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament -2023 launched
Peace rally with candles to protest the Manipur incident
The Congress party organized a peace rally with candles at Rajamahendravaram on Monday night to protest against the atrocities committed against women in Manipur.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Congress party organized a peace rally with candles at Rajamahendravaram on Monday night to protest against the atrocities committed against women in Manipur. PCC Secretary Mulla Madhav led the demonstration. A rally was held from Ganesh Chowk to the Zampeta Gandhi statue with candles and black ribbons tied around the mouth.
Speaking on this occasion, Madhav said that terrible incidents have been taking place in Manipur for the last three months. However, the central government is negligent towards the welfare of the people there. He criticized that the perpetrators of the carnage were not severely punished. Mulla Madhav demanded immediate execution of the miscreants who insulted and raped women, sacking the Manipur government and imposing the President's rule, he demanded.
PCC Organizing Secretary B. Ranga Rao, Joint Secretary Katam Ravi, District Youth Congress General Secretary M. Satyanarayana, NSUI leaders Hemant, G Sudhakar, A. Vijayalakshmi, and many female students participated.