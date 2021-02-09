Peaceful polling in Kavali division

Nellore: The first phase polling in the Kavali division has been peaceful with around 80 pc of polling recorded by 3.30 pm on Tuesday. There has been no violence reported anywhere in the division.

However,t polls were boycotted in some wards of Sambhunipalem in Allur mandal. Polls were conducted for 137 sarpanch posts and 1,024 ward members. Now, officials started counting in various mandals.

The TDP leaders alleged that the police officials in Allur mandal threatened the leaders from the Opposition. They charged that Sub Inspector had thrashed the polling agents and TDP leaders at North Amuluru. Senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded SP Bhaskar Bhushan to initiate action against the official for acting as 'ruling party agent.' They lodged a complaint with the SEC against the SI.

Polling was completed by 3.30 pm and the officials distributed slips to the people who reached the polling stations by the time to enable them to cast their votes. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collectors N Prabhakar Reddy, MN Harendira Prasad, and election observer P Basant Kumar visited various polling stations in Allur, Dagadarthi, Bogole, Kavali, Jaladanki and Kaligiri.

The district administration closely observed the polling procedure through the Monitoring and Control room arranged at the Collectorate. Webcasting has been attached to the control room for observing the polling process and identification of any lapses.

Members of the Red Cross Kavali visited various polling stations and guided the voters to follow Covid guidelines while casting their votes.

They helped the elderly and differently-abled persons reach the polling centres with the help of wheelchairs. At many places, thermal scanners were used for checking the health status of the voters and they were provided with sanitisers.

Officials started the counting process in many villages at 4 pm after the completion of polling. District Collector Chakradhar Babu informed that they would announce results of the ward members first and then the results of the sarpanches. Subsequently, the election for vice-sarpanches would be held.

Further, officials are getting ready for the second phase of polls in Atmakur division on February 13. Ballot papers, ink, and other stationery have been shifted to the mandals for their distribution to the polling stations.

Officials conducted verification of nominations in Gudur and Naidupet divisions on Tuesday and the people whose nominations have been rejected can submit their appeals on Wednesday. The polling percentage recorded in Kaligiri mandal is 81.89 pc and Bogole 78.59 pc.