Peddiraju takes charge as Srisailam temple EO

Live
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
Just In
Srisailam (Nandyal): D Peddiraju assumed the charge as new Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambhika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday. He took the charge from S Lavanna. Prior to taking charge from Lavanna, Peddiraju offered prayers to the presiding deities.
Later speaking to media persons, Peddiraju said that he has earlier worked as EO at Dwaraka Tirumala and Sri Kalahasti temples. Peddiraju said he was very fortunate to be appointed at Srisailam temple as EO.
The new EO said that he will discharge responsibilities to the utmost satisfaction of the temple staff and devotees. He will take care of the devotees and will see that they do not face any problems in the temple. As part of protecting Sanatana Dharma, Peddiraju said he will specially concentrate on Gow Samrakshna, Dharma Pracharam and others.