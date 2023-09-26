  • Menu
Peddiraju takes charge as Srisailam temple EO

D Peddiraju taking charge as new Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Monday.
D Peddiraju taking charge as new Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Monday. 

Srisailam (Nandyal): D Peddiraju assumed the charge as new Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambhika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday. He took the charge from S Lavanna. Prior to taking charge from Lavanna, Peddiraju offered prayers to the presiding deities.

Later speaking to media persons, Peddiraju said that he has earlier worked as EO at Dwaraka Tirumala and Sri Kalahasti temples. Peddiraju said he was very fortunate to be appointed at Srisailam temple as EO.

The new EO said that he will discharge responsibilities to the utmost satisfaction of the temple staff and devotees. He will take care of the devotees and will see that they do not face any problems in the temple. As part of protecting Sanatana Dharma, Peddiraju said he will specially concentrate on Gow Samrakshna, Dharma Pracharam and others.

