  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy campaigns in Badvel, says BJP, Congress had done nothing to constituency

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy 

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the BJP and Congress had done nothing to the state and betrayed the people. Minister Peddireddy, MP Avinash Reddy, and YSRCP candidate for Badvel by-election Dasari Sudha campaigned extensively on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the BJP and Congress had done nothing to the state and betrayed the people. Minister Peddireddy, MP Avinash Reddy, and YSRCP candidate for Badvel by-election Dasari Sudha campaigned extensively on Thursday as part of the by-election campaign. On this occasion, Minister Peddireddy said that the practices followed by Congress have made them disappear not only in the state but also in the country. While speaking about BJP he said there is nobody to vote for BJP.

"We have brought governance closer to the people through the secretariat system and the volunteer system was undertaken by the government," Peddireddy asserted. He said that the programs carried out for cultivation and drinking water in the Badvel constituency have not been done by the previous governments. We provide welfare benefits to people from all walks of life just by seeing that they are eligible. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that CM Jagan is ruling the state without compromising on welfare in the wake of corona conditions.

Meanwhile, MP YS Avinash Reddy said that the welfare and development undertaken by the government should be taken to every household. He opined that the party should achieve a huge majority in the Badvel by-election. He called on the cadre to go to every voter and explain the governance of the government and ask for votes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X