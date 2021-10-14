Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy campaigns in Badvel, says BJP, Congress had done nothing to constituency

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the BJP and Congress had done nothing to the state and betrayed the people. Minister Peddireddy, MP Avinash Reddy, and YSRCP candidate for Badvel by-election Dasari Sudha campaigned extensively on Thursday as part of the by-election campaign. On this occasion, Minister Peddireddy said that the practices followed by Congress have made them disappear not only in the state but also in the country. While speaking about BJP he said there is nobody to vote for BJP.



"We have brought governance closer to the people through the secretariat system and the volunteer system was undertaken by the government," Peddireddy asserted. He said that the programs carried out for cultivation and drinking water in the Badvel constituency have not been done by the previous governments. We provide welfare benefits to people from all walks of life just by seeing that they are eligible. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that CM Jagan is ruling the state without compromising on welfare in the wake of corona conditions.

Meanwhile, MP YS Avinash Reddy said that the welfare and development undertaken by the government should be taken to every household. He opined that the party should achieve a huge majority in the Badvel by-election. He called on the cadre to go to every voter and explain the governance of the government and ask for votes.