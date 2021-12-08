Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy flays Chandrababu, alleges of using systems for politics

It is known that eleven YSR Congress party members who were unanimous in the local body MLC elections were sworn in as MLCs on Wednesday in the office of the AP Council Chairman. Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said on the occasion that CM Jagan has given equal priority to all sections. He said Chief Minister's welfare schemes are benefiting the people.

TDP leaders have been criticized for spreading lies on the home loan waiver scheme. He alleged that DWACRA women have been cheated in the name of debt forgiveness when Chandrababu was the CM in the past.

Peddireddy recalled that Chandrababu had threatened the council chairman from the gallery in the Legislative Council. Peddireddy was incensed that Chandrababu is using systems forpolitics and raising caste issues. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged him to fight in the public of he has guts.