Live
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
- Best Galentine's Day 2024 Ideas for Girls' Night Out
- NCSC to visit Sandeshkhali on Feb 15, to probe sexual assault allegations
- Canadian International School students outshines at ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’
- JSW partners Japan's JFE Steel to set up Rs 5,500 cr electric steel plant in K'taka
Just In
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy flays YS Sharmila, says she is acting at behest of TDP
Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his disappointment over Sharmila joining hands with Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his disappointment over Sharmila joining hands with Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan. He attributed the increase in irrigation water in Andhra Pradesh to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also accused the TDP of adding 60 lakh stolen votes in AP before 2018.
Minister Ramachandra Reddy said that the ministers in the Telangana Assembly are discussing the positive developments for farmers in AP. He stated that the level of development in AP can be understood by listening to the discussions in the Telangana Assembly.
Minister Reddy emphasised YS Jagan's commitment to truth and stated that truth will prevail. He also claimed that the decline of the TDP has just begun and their empty seats in the Rajya Sabha are proof of their decline. He criticised Sharmila for aligning with the TDP's agenda and called on YSRCP cadre for the success of the YSRCP's preparatory meeting in Raptadu on the 18th.