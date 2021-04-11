Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy fumes at TDP BJP, questions BJP over Special Category Status to AP

State Panchayat Raj and Mining Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the welfare schemes carried out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are the major weapon to sweep the elections. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he said the CM had adjourned his tour scheduled on April 14 due to covid severity. "We are taking the Tirupati by-election as a referendum. If we lose, our 22 MPs will resign. If TDP loses, will all the four MPs resign? '' Peddireddy challenged.

The minister questioned how the BJP leaders could ask the people to vote without fulfilling the promises of bifurcation. Earlier, he alleged that Chandrababu had left the special status to the Andhra Pradesh issue. He criticized Naidu of not having the guts to compete alone and was incensed that TDP MPs had never fought in Parliament for special status.

"The YSRCP government has undertaken a number of programs for the welfare of the farmers and we can boldly tell the people about the welfare programs done during the rule of CM Jagan; the welfare schemes are reaching the doorstep of the people," Minister said. He further added that Development and welfare are the two eyes of CM Jagan and have brought in irrigation projects for Rayalaseema. He asserted that works of pending projects are going on a war foot.

Taking a dig at TDP, he said Pawan Kalyan is the adopted son of the Naidu. The minister also took potshots at BJP seeking answer for not giving special category status. The BJP's remarks on the YSRCP are evidence of loose tongue," said Minister Peddireddy.