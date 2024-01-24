Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts

As part of the process of appeasing the disgruntled leaders in YSRCP, YCP Regional Coordinator Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Kadiri Kummara Vandla Palli Dr. Battala Hari Prasad YSRCP State BC Division Vice President Battala Venkataramana's house on Tuesday and assured that they will be given suitable place in the future to work hard.

Earlier, YSRCP ranks of the constituency reached Battala Hari Prasad's house in large numbers and provided food to all.