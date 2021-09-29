Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy reviews on Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, issues directives to officials

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that CM YS Jagan will launch the 'Jagannanna Swachha Sankalpam' program on October 2 in Vijayawada. He held a video conference with the District Collectors and JCs on YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, and Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam from the office of the PR and RD Commissioner in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM Jagan's aim is to work towards healthy and clean villages.

He said that the importance of health in times of crisis like the corona needs to be recognised and directed the authorities to make the people's representatives partners in the Swachha Sankalpam program. He recalled that the greenery and hygiene fairs organised by the Panchayati Raj department in the past had received a good response from the people and opined that a pleasant atmosphere should be established in the villages. He said that special focus should be given to sanitation and the government would provide all the necessary resources to the villages.

The Panchayat Raj minister stated that the Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam program can only be successful with the participation of the people. He said CM YS Jagan said that he would launch the 'YSR Asara' program on October 7. He said the money would be credited to the personal accounts of eligible SHG women. He directed the authorities that Asara programs should be carried out for ten days in each constituency and advised the authorities to make local representatives involved in the implementation of Asara.

Peddireddy said that YS Jagan was working towards the goal of leading women towards the economic self-employed. He said the government would provide the necessary assistance to empower women financially through schemes like Asara and Cheyutha. He said district collectors should guide SHG women in marketing and providing the loans.