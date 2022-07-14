Peddireddy slams Chandrababu over allegations on mining in Rushikonda

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Chandrababu is spreading false propaganda about illegal mining. He said that no irregularities had taken place in Rushikonda. Speaking at a media conference in Tirupati on Thursday, he lashed out at Chandrababu for making accusationa. He condemned TDP's smear campaign against the government.

The minister explained that similar lies were propagated in the case of Kuppam mining. The officials themselves monitored and concluded that illegal mining was not taking place. He said that the TDP leaders were doing the rowdyism in Kuppam.

"We have taken action against those who committed irregularities in the past. Irregularities in mining took place during TDP regime and increased the revenue of the state with many reforms," he said. He said that the sand tenders have been called transparently and being monitored from time to time through satellite system.

Minister Peddireddy said that AP Mining Department has recently received appreciation from the Central Government.