Pemmasani assumes office, vows to serve with dedication

New Delhi: Guntur Member of Parliament Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar assumed office as the Union minister of state for rural development and communications here on Thursday. Chandra Sekhar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with this significant role.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi and Chandrababu for giving me the post of Union Minister of State,” said Chandra Sekhar. He further promised to managing the departments assigned to him with utmost efficiency and dedication, aiming at enhancing the rural development and communication infrastructure across the nation.

The TDP leader representing Guntur Lok Sabha constituency emphasised readiness to address the challenges and opportunities within his new responsibilities. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s influence and to drive forward the development agenda in rural and communication sectors.

As he took charge of his office, Chandra Sekhar reiterated his commitment to the goals of his ministry and expressed confidence in his ability to make significant contributions towards the country’s development under the guidance of the Central leadership.