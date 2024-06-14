Live
- Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health
- Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism
- T20 World Cup: Expect competitive scores to be posted in Super Eights, says Kagiso Rabada
- Arunachal Assembly session: Newly elected MLAs take oath
- East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on 2-year deal
- Adani Ports strengthens ESG leadership, gains global recognition for climate initiatives
- Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
- Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions
- PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
- ZP Chairperson Saritha participates in Badi Bata at kottapalli
Just In
Pemmasani assumes office, vows to serve with dedication
Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar assumes office as minister of state for communications at Sanchar Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday
New Delhi: Guntur Member of Parliament Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar assumed office as the Union minister of state for rural development and communications here on Thursday. Chandra Sekhar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with this significant role.
“I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi and Chandrababu for giving me the post of Union Minister of State,” said Chandra Sekhar. He further promised to managing the departments assigned to him with utmost efficiency and dedication, aiming at enhancing the rural development and communication infrastructure across the nation.
The TDP leader representing Guntur Lok Sabha constituency emphasised readiness to address the challenges and opportunities within his new responsibilities. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s influence and to drive forward the development agenda in rural and communication sectors.
As he took charge of his office, Chandra Sekhar reiterated his commitment to the goals of his ministry and expressed confidence in his ability to make significant contributions towards the country’s development under the guidance of the Central leadership.