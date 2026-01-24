Pemmasani condemns Jagan’s comments

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar condemned the comments made by former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Along with Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, he visited ROB under construction at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Friday and addressed the media.

Speaking on this occasion, he said Jagan alleged that the Telugu Desam Party and Chandrababu Naidu were taking credit for his efforts. He criticised that Jagan failed to explain the full facts and revealed only half the truth. Regarding the land resurvey issue, he explained that it consists of three components, the first being land survey and resurvey.

Several villages were surveyed as part of this process, and the Centre provides incentives to state governments for completing these works.

He said due to the failure to submit required records related to land resurvey works, the Centre withheld the funds. Since the TDP government strictly followed all the rules prescribed by the Central Government, incentive was released. Dr Pemmasani recalled that passbooks with Jagan’s photographs were distributed to the land owners and survey stones bearing Jagan’s photographs were installed even on lands purchased by people with their own money.

He attributed the situation to Jagan’s narcissistic attitude and challenged him to speak by showing the passbooks carrying his photographs instead of misleading the public.