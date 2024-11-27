Pemmasani urges CCI to purchase cotton from farmers

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the Chairman and Managing Director of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Lalith Kumar Gupta to take steps to purchase all cotton stocks from farmers.

Lalith Kumar Gupta met with Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at Sanchar Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he explained the actions CCI has taken to procure cotton from farmers.

During their discussion, Lalith Kumar Gupta promised to fully cooperate with cotton farmers and ensure the purchase of all cotton stocks.

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of buying the cotton stocks without returning them due to moisture concerns, highlighting the need to do justice to the farmers.

He also stressed the necessity of providing support to cotton farmers and addressing issues related to the e-crop system.

In response, Lalith Kumar Gupta mentioned that they have introduced a “Cotton Yali” app designed to assist cotton farmers. This app includes information about cotton procurement, production details, as well as the Aadhaar and bank account links of farmers, facilitating payments for those who sell cotton at CCI procurement centres.